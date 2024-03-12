BJP facing problems in 7-8 seats: Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Monday conceded that the BJP is facing a tough challenge to finalise tickets in 7-8 Lok Sabha seats, despite the party holding more than two rounds of discussions with top brass.
BJP has been facing stiff resistance from its workers at the grassroots in at least three Lok Sabha seats - Bidar, Udupi-Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada - to replace incumbent Lok Sabha members, while in constituencies, like Haveri and Tumkur, it is witnessing severe competition among the ticket aspirants. In Mysore, an online campaign is underway in favour of the sitting MP.
Ahead of leaving for New Delhi to attend the party’s meeting for finalising the tickets, Ashoka said that the discussion on finalising nearly 80 per cent of seats is almost over and the approval of top leadership is awaited. He added that in seven to eight constituencies, the party is yet to arrive at a conclusion.
“Most of these seats are BJP strongholds where leaders are lobbying hard to secure tickets. The party will soon iron out differences in these seats as the worker base in these constituencies will always stand by the party’s choice, while any decision could upset some leaders. But the party knows how to convince these leaders in the near future,” he said.
The Opposition leader stated that the central leadership will finalise names based on multiple surveys carried out by the party.
Speaking to reporters separately, BJP veteran and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Modi will have the final say on candidates.
Exuding confidence that the coalition partners JD(S) and BJP together would win 25 of the 28 seats in the state, Yediyurappa said that they will be working in tandem to hand over a big victory to Modi from the state.
Yediyurappa refused to comment on erstwhile Mysore royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar’s name doing rounds for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat.
