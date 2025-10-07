BJP holds booth-level agents' meet ahead of SIR in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday began preparations for the anticipated Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka by convening a meeting of its booth-level agents. </p>.<p>BJP central disciplinary committee chairman Om Pathak participated in the workshop. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters before the workshop began, he said: "A lot of people have tried to create confusion, but the reality is different. The ECI has decided to conduct SIR across the country for electoral rolls. It has completed the exercise in Bihar. Now, they are doing it in Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal. Having a purified electoral roll is essential. Or else, some non-citizens enter the voters' list as infiltrators. This dents the integrity and sovereignty of the country".</p>.Bihar Elections 2025: The Race for Single Largest Party & Coalition Strategies\n.<p>Pathak claimed that SIR was conducted in all states till 2004. "But, after 2004, the Congress government stopped the practice of SIR. Now, it has been resumed. We welcome it. It's a very positive move to make the electoral rolls transparent".</p>.<p>"Any citizen of the country who is eligible to be a voter should not be left out of the voter rolls, and no illegal infiltrator - who isn't a citizen of the country - should be on the voters' list," he said.</p>