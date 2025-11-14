<p>New Delhi: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said the BJP and JD(S) coalition will fight together in the next assembly polls in Karnataka and defeat the ruling Congress.<br><br>He predicted that the state will witness a Bihar-like result in the next Assembly elections, suggesting the Congress will lose in Karnataka in the next assembly polls.<br><br>“Already there is an anti-Congress wave in Karnataka. The Congress has spent two-and-a-half years by only deliberating on leadership. People who had high hopes and gave the Congress the mandate with 136 seats are disappointed. People are now awaiting the next elections and ready to teach Congress a lesson,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here.</p>.Bihar Elections 2025 Results: NDA supporters start celebrations as alliance headed for massive victory.<p><br>He said that the NDA in Karnataka is strong and leaders of both parties are on a single platform. <br><br>The Bihar election has taught a lesson to the Congress for its “false propaganda” on the “vote chori” campaign and levelling false allegations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list.</p>