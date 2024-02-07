JOIN US
Home india karnataka

BJP Karnataka MPs protest outside Parliament over alleged misuse of funds by state government

This comes amid Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's call to 'Chalo Delhi', a rally to be held today against the Central government’s economic disparities.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 05:44 IST

BJP Karnataka MPs on Wednesday protested in front of the Gandhi statue within Parliament premises over the alleged misuse of funds by the Karnataka government, reported news agency ANI.

"Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the administration properly, they have come here because of internal disputes, D K Shivakumar wanted to become the Chief Minister but could not do so. Due to internal conflict, they have come here against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as he could not become the Chief Minister..." BJP MP Lehar Singh said to media.

This comes amid Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's call to 'Chalo Delhi', a rally to be held today against the Central government’s economic disparities.

“Rallying against the Central government’s economic disparities, we call for unity in ‘Chalo Delhi’ at 11 AM at Jantar Mantar. We stand against the unfair treatment of tax devolution and grants for Kannadigas. This movement is for Karnataka’s not against any individual. Join us in this crucial protest, transcending party lines, for our collective future,” Siddaramaiah had said. 

(Published 07 February 2024, 05:44 IST)
