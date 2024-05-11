BJP leader Devaraje gowda faces sexual harassment case

A woman has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against advocate and BJP leader G Devarajegowda at Holenarsipur on April 1. However, it has come to the fore now.
According to the complaint, the woman met Devarajegowda over selling a site.
She has alleged that the leader sexually harassed her on the pretext of selling the site.
The woman also alleged that she was threatened. “He used to harass me mentally by making video calls,” the complainant has stated.
Based on the complaint, Holenarsipur town police station registered a case against Devarajegowda.
‘Bail plea’
In connection with the case, Devarajegowda had a bail plea before 2nd Additional District and Session Court on May 8. The hearing is scheduled for May 15.
Meanwhile, Devarajegowda has lodged a complaint with Hebbal police in Bengaluru, against the woman and her husband alleging a honey trap attempt.
Published 10 May 2024, 21:09 IST