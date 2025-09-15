Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha' roars into action: The epic journey begins tomorrow

<p>Setting the tone for the grandest spectacle, the highly anticipated epic entertainer <em>Vrusshabha</em> is getting ready to made noise. With the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal leading from the front, the expectation of this project is massive. The buzz suggests that Lalettan is all set to give his fans an unforgettable cinematic experience by bringing together intense drama, breathtaking visuals and a story unlike anything audiences have ever seen before.</p><p>The makers have confirmed that tomorrow marks the next big step in the film’s journey and audience across the globe can expect some update on the movie along with some exclusive content, engaging collaborations and the official unveiling of <em>Vrusshabha</em>’s world.</p><p>Taking to X, Mohanlal wrote, “The Wait Ends. The Roar Begins Tomorrow! Get ready to step into the world of Vrusshabha.”</p>.<p><em>Vrusshabha</em>, written and directed by Nanda Kishore, is set to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious spectacles. Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek Vyas Studios, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience that fuses action, mythology, and deep-rooted emotion on a grand scale.</p><p>Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi and Kannada, making it a true pan-Indian saga.</p><p>Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta, Music Sam CS and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The film has been designed as a landmark in epic storytelling.</p><p>With breathtaking visuals, large-scale battle sequences, emotionally charged drama, and powerhouse performances led by Mohanlal, <em>Vrusshabha</em> is expected to redefine grandeur in Indian cinema, aiming to etch itself as the industry’s next big phenomenon.</p>