BJP poll panel clears names for 15 seats in Karnataka

The BJP Central Election Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cleared the names for around 150 constituencies including 15 in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sources said.
The party is likely to release the official list in a day or two.
Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh were present in the meeting.
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, state unit president B Y Vijayendra, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state organising secretary Rajesh and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka attended the meeting.
Later, Vijayendra told reporters that detailed discussion was held on all 28 seats in Karnataka. The constituencies, which should be left for alliance partner JD(S) were also discussed. The state leaders suggested the central leaders to give only Hassan and Mandya seats to JD(S).
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for Hubballi-Dharwad, Tejasvi Surya for Bengaluru South, P C Mohan for Bengaluru Central, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar for Belagavi and former CM Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri - are the names said to have been approved, sources said.
Former minister Govind Karjol’s name came up for Bijapur segment in place of sitting MP Ramesh Jigajinagi. The latter is unwell and the party is looking for new face, sources said.
For Dakshina Kannada, the state leaders suggested Captain Brijesh Chowta replacing sitting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, but no final decision was taken. Similarly, for Uttara-Kannada seat, the state leaders suggested the top brass to replace sitting MP Ananthkumar Hegde.
With sitting MPs facing anti-incumbency in some constituencies including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikmagalur, Bidar, Uttara Kannada and Mysore-Kodagu, the state leaders asked the central leaders to take a call on selecting candidates for these segments.
Discussion was held on shifting Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikmaglur to Bengaluru North. For Mysuru, the state leaders suggested fielding Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar instead of Pratap Simha. For Chikkodi seat, it was suggested to replace MP Anna Saheb Jolle with Ramesh Katti.