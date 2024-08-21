BJP’s Dalit leaders urge DG&IGP to act on Congress leaders for insulting Karnataka Governor

Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP’s Dalit leaders, led by Chitradurga MP Govind M Karjol and leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, called on DG&IGP Alok Mohan here on Tuesday.
They demanded that a suo motu atrocity case be filed against Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who used derogatory term ‘nalayak’ (unfit) while referring to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is a Dalit.
Earlier speaking to reporters, Karjol lashed out at the Congress leaders for showing disrespect to the governor for performing his duty in a free and fair manner.
“Just because the governor is a dalit, the Congress leaders dared to make derogatory references. Krishna Byre Gowda instigated crowds to raise slogans against the governor using the derogatory word,” he said.
In a post on X, Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to get the minister dropped from the Cabinet and make the MLC resign for making such disparaging remarks against the governor.
“If he doesn’t, they may target him too, like they had targeted Sitaram Kesri,” he said. Referring to Kharge, a dalit, Siroya asked, “Is he also a ‘nalayak’?”
Published 21 August 2024, 00:05 IST