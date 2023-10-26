BJP seeks K'taka minister's disqualification over creation of bogus Aadhaar, voter IDs by alleged aides

The BJP demanded a serious investigation by treating this incident as a crime against national sovereignty, integrity and security of India. All offenders deserve to go to jail, including the MLA who has breached his oath and trust of his office, the party said.

"In the above facts and circumstances, it is most respectfully requested before the authorities to initiate appropriate investigation by the CBI or any central agencies and suitable action in accordance of law against the above-named accused and their close associates of Sri Byrathi Suresh (MLA Hebbal) with regard to the above illegal activities and disqualify him from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the party said.