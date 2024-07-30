BJP teams to tour 12 flood-hit districts today in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP legislators and district leaders are all set to tour 12 flood-affected districts in the state on Tuesday.
The state BJP on Monday formed six teams of legislators and district unit presidents, including Leaders of Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, to assess flood situation in the state.
According to a statement issued by the BJP office, each team will visit two to three districts to study the flood situation.
Ashoka’s team consisting of 17 legislators will tour flood-hit Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada districts, while a five-member team, led by leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, will tour Raichur and Yadgir districts.
A seven-member team comprising legislators and district presidents of the party, led by deputy leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Aravind Bellad, will tour Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts.
Similarly, teams led by former ministers Araga Jnanendra, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and B Sriramulu will tour the districts of Shivamogga, Kodagu-Udupi and Koppal-Ballari-Vijayanagar, respectively.
