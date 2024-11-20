Home
BJP to raise Waqf issue in legislature session

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Ashoka said that the Congress had been conducting itself against the aspirations of the Constitution to favour people 'who came here from Iran and Iraq.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 21:47 IST

