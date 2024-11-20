BJP to raise Waqf issue in legislature session

<p>Chikkaballapur: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka has said that waqf land row will be prominently raised in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Ashoka said that the Congress had been conducting itself against the aspirations of the Constitution to favour people “who came here from Iran and Iraq.”</p>.<p>He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to be a champion of Muslims. “Sir M V Visvesvaraya studied in Kandavara school <br>of Chikkaballapur. Now, a tomb has been constructed on the premises of <br>this school. The green chadars on this tomb should be removed within 15 days. Otherwise, we will launch a struggle and get them removed,” Ashoka said.</p>