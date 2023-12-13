BJP to take action against Yatnal for criticising BSY, Vijayendra: Nirani 

Senior BJP leader and former minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said the party leaders will meet in the state soon and will complain against senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for criticising former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son-state BJP president
B Y Vijayendra.
“I am warning him to stop criticising Yediyurappa and state president B Y Vijayendra openly. If there is any grouse against anybody, the same should be discussed in the party’s fora. Otherwise, he would face action from the party,” Nirani told reporters here.
The party leaders would recommend the party top brass to take action against him if he continues to attack Yediyurappa, Nirani said.
In the last Assembly elections, the party allowed Yatnal to hold an extensive campaign in the state. However, the party candidates lost wherever Yatnal campaigned, he charged.