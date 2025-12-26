<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra acknowledged on Thursday that the party was in the opposition due to “its own mistakes,” but exuded confidence of the saffron party coming to power by getting 130-140 seats on its “own strength.”</p>.<p>He was speaking during an event to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.</p>.<p>“We don’t have to worry. Public sentiment is against the anti-people, anti-poor Congress. If the elections are held in 2028 or even tomorrow, <br>BJP will come to power by getting 130-140 seats on its own. For this, we all need to strengthen the party,” Vijayendra added.</p>.BJP MLA sparks row over remark on deletion of Matua names from electoral rolls.<p>Though the BJP has tasted power twice in the state, it is yet to get 113 seats - the simple majority needed to form a government in Karnataka. <br>Its best performance till date was in 2008, when it won 110 seats.</p>.<p>Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing “corruption-free” administration, Vijayendra said the town panchayat elections had revealed the state of the Congress.</p>.<p>Stating that Vajpayee had the “foresight” that Karnataka would one day become the “fortress” of the BJP in the south, the BJP state president noted that the former Prime Minister had inspired Karnataka BJP leaders such as B S Yediyurappa, D H Shankaramurthy, Ramachandra Gowda and Jagadish Shettar among others. </p>.<p>Recalling his interactions with Vajpayee, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar credited Vajpayee as a leader who emphasised on issues concerning women and backward classes.</p>