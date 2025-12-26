<p>Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered an inquiry into a complaint over alleged cover-up of an incident involving poaching of three blackbucks in Kadur range of Chikkamagaluru division.</p>.<p>The carcass of three blackbucks were found in a field close to Basur Kaval forest, declared as a blackbuck sanctuary in 2011. The matter came to light only when activists complained about it on Tuesday evening. Activists had raised a complaint that forest officers in the area had tried to cover up the matter. They noted that even though a post-mortem was conducted, a case was not registered despite the carcass bearing clear signs of gunshots.</p>.<p>In a letter dated Wednesday, Khandre asked the chief wildlife warden to conduct an inquiry into the poaching incident. When I questioned during a meeting on the wildlife conflict at 6.50 pm, I was told that a range forest officer had been sent.</p>.<p>“However, I have received information that at 3.40 pm even the post-mortem of the carcass was completed. Despite clear instructions that the department should be informed about the death of Schedule I animals, there is a failure to provide details of the killing of three blackbucks. This has been taken seriously,” he said.</p>