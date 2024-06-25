Boards & corporations: CM Siddaramaiah forms panel to pick directors, members

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday constituted a three-member committee to decide on appointing directors and members to state-run boards and corporations.
The committee is headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara, who had publicly scoffed that seniors were not being consulted during such appointments.
Labour Minister Santosh Lad and Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad are members of the committee.
The government has already nominated heads to various boards and corporations.
In a note, Siddaramaiah asked the Parameshwara-led committee to submit the list of directors and members within one month.
Congress leader nominated
The social welfare department has nominated Chitradurga-based Congress leader G S Manjunath as chairperson of the Karnataka Adijambava Development Corporation.
Manjunath had contested the 2013 Assembly polls as the Congress candidate from Chitradurga. He had stoked a controversy during the Lok Sabha election campaign, when he said at a public meeting that he would beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi with footwear over price rise.
