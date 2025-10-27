<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday urged CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy to procure sunflower, soybean and other crops from distressed farmers.</p>.<p>Taking to X, Ashoka said: “Battered by floods, when farmers tried to sell whatever limited yield they got for good prices, this anti-farmer government is not procuring their produce by giving lame excuses like fruits ID is not there, quality (FAQ) isn’t there, not using good gunny sacs and so on. They are harassing farmers.” He accused the government of having "completely forgotten" the farmers’ woes amid "power struggle".</p>.Lifestyle change, fear of pain push rural women in Karnataka to C-section.<p>The LoP accused Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of standing by the accused who had reportedly "cheated" farmers. Ashoka shared an audio clip on X, where Zameer is purportedly speaking to an SI and asking him to "help" in a case concerning a relative.</p>.<p>"If Cabinet members are only behaving illegally, what’s the use of having a Constitution and rules in the state?," he said.</p>