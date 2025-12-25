Menu
Byrathi Basavaraj moves Karnataka HC for anticipatory bail in murder case

The petition is likely to be heard by a vacation bench on December 26.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 01:36 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 01:36 IST
