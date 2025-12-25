<p>Bengaluru: The BJP’s K R Pura MLA, Byrathi Basavaraj, has approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the Bikla Shiva murder case. </p>.<p>He filed the petition a day after the special court for cases involving MP/MLAs denied him anticipatory bail. </p>.<p>The petition is likely to be heard by a vacation bench on December 26.</p>.<p>Basavaraj claimed he was innocent and even if the allegations made in the complaint are taken at face value, there is no case against him.</p>.<p>Stating that he is a law-abiding citizen, he said he was “falsely implicated” in the case first registered by the Bharathinagar police and later transferred to the CID. </p>.<p>The MLA has alleged “political vendetta,” citing efforts to see him “harassed and arrested.” </p>.<p>He also stated he had no nexus with the case and that the deceased was a history-sheeter with involvement in various crimes.</p>.<p>“It appears that persons having political vengeance against me have enacted the incident for political gain and in this process have falsely implicated me,” Basavaraj stated in his petition. </p>.<p>While rejecting his anticipatory bail application, the special court had observed that a serious allegation of committing murder was levelled against Basavaraj.</p>.<p>It noted that the deceased had filed two complaints against Basavaraj and other accused persons. It further noted that as per the CDR (call record details), Jagadish alias Jagga (accused number 1 in the case) had called Basavaraj immediately after the murder and the tower location indicates that remained in the same place. After this call, Jagadish had fled from the country but was later deported from Sri Lanka, the court had noted.</p>