<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday greeted citizens on Christmas and hoped that the teachings of Jesus Christ continue to strengthen harmony in society.</p>.<p>Christmas is being celebrated across the globe on Thursday. Christians celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.</p>.Catholic Bishops' chief appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah to ensure protection of Christians.<p>"Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society," Modi wrote on X. </p>