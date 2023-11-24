JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

B Y Vijayendra meets Ramesh Jarkiholi

The meeting took place in the wake of dissatisfaction among some party leaders, including senior leader V Somanna who is reportedly considering leaving the party.
Last Updated 23 November 2023, 22:25 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: In a bid to address grievances within the BJP, party state president B Y  Vijayendra met with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for breakfast on Thursday.

The meeting took place in the wake of dissatisfaction among some party leaders, including senior leader V Somanna who is reportedly considering leaving the party.

Vijayendra claimed that his meeting with Jarkiholi resulted in a consensus to work together to strengthen PM’s hands. Jarkiholi claimed that everything now seems to be heading in the right direction.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 November 2023, 22:25 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsRamesh JarkiholiB Y Vijayendra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT