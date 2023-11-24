B Y Vijayendra meets Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: In a bid to address grievances within the BJP, party state president B Y Vijayendra met with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for breakfast on Thursday.
The meeting took place in the wake of dissatisfaction among some party leaders, including senior leader V Somanna who is reportedly considering leaving the party.
Vijayendra claimed that his meeting with Jarkiholi resulted in a consensus to work together to strengthen PM’s hands. Jarkiholi claimed that everything now seems to be heading in the right direction.