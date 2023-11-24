Cabinet has discussed caste census report: Vokkaliga ministers

New Delhi: The Cabinet will take a final call on the caste census report, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said here on Thursday.
Insisting that the state government would not take any hasty decision on the issue, both the ministers said the government would keep the interests of all communities in mind before accepting the report.
“The Cabinet has already discussed the issue. Since the discussion remains incomplete, maybe at the next meeting, the issue will be taken up for further deliberations,” they told reporters here.
Byre Gowda and Chaluvarayaswamy, who belong to Vokkaliga community, said that several ministers had given their opinion about the caste census report. Concerns of certain communities were also raised at the Cabinet meeting.
Meeting with Nirmala
“We have raised the issue of opposition by the Vokkaliga community to the report,” the ministers, who were in the national capital to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said.
The two ministers, at their meeting with Sitharaman, requested her to release Rs 17,901.73 crore to the state to take up relief works in drought-hit areas.
They requested the union minister to direct crop insurance companies to release claim money to farmers at the earliest, Chaluvarayaswamy said.