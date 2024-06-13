Cabinet nod to host Invest Karnataka summit in February 2025

"The Commerce & Industries department had invited a tender. As per that, BCG India Pvt Ltd has been selected at a cost of Rs 21 crore (including GST)," Patil said.

In 2020, BCG was roped in as the government's knowledge partner to woo investors when the BJP was in power. Its fee at the time was Rs 12 crore. In 2021, BCG got a renewal at the same fee.

Patil said that earlier, BCG was hired without a tender process. "That's why there were complaints and discussions. But this time, we called for a tender," he said. The minister further admitted that BCG was the only bidder in the tender.

"The BCG will guide the government, persuade investors and prepare proposals," Patil said. "They're not mere event managers. They're to see that the object of the summit finds success. We'll get the benefit of lots of investments," he said, adding that the knowledge partner helps the government make the Invest Karnataka summit "meaningful and fruitful."

According to a senior officer in the government, tenders were called twice. On both occasions, BCG was the sole bidder. "And, their performance has been good," the officer claimed.