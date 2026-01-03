Menu
Cap on CS & related engineering streams seats from this year: Karnataka minister

While releasing the ‘CET Guide’ on Friday, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that the Department of Higher Education would form a one-man committee to study and submit the report.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 21:55 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 21:55 IST
Karnataka News

