Cauvery issue: Karnataka govt may be dismissed if SC orders disobeyed, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah has convened a key meeting this evening with retired Supreme Court judges from Karnataka, former advocate-generals and irrigation experts to chalk out the way forward. The government is likely to discuss formulating a distress formula on sharing water.

During normalcy, Karnataka is required to release 177.25 tmc ft of water in a year to Tamil Nadu.

“Karnataka needs 284.85 tmc ft of water. This year, in August, the rains failed. Even September didn’t see much rainfall. So far, 43 tmc ft of water has been released (to Tamil Nadu), and there are orders to release 123 tmc ft more. But, we haven't done so yet,” Siddaramaiah explained.

The CM pointed out that Karnataka has been registering protests at every meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

“We’ve said that there’s no water left with us. We’ve filed an appeal before the Supreme Court as well,” he said.

Karnataka needs 70 tmc ft of water for irrigation, 30 tmc ft for drinking purposes and three tmc ft for industries.

“In total, we need 106 tmc ft. But we have only 50 tmc ft. Our priority is drinking water,” Siddaramaiah said.

Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said Cauvery-related orders are not coming in favour of the state and people are in panic.

“The government must take a pro-farmer stand,” he said, adding that the government must withdraw cases filed against organisations during pro-people protests.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Mukhyamantri Chandru said the CWMA orders are “unscientific” and urged the government to convene a special session of the legislature to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government must first have clarity when it comes to the distress formula. He said that the matter will be discussed in the meeting scheduled this evening.