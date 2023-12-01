Censor Board officer's arrest may delay release of Kannada films

The arrest of the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regional officer K Prashant Kumar by CBI on the charge of bribery to issue the censor certificate to a filmmaker has left the Kannada producers appalled.
About 140 Kannada films are yet to be censored before the year ends. November 15 was the last date to apply for the year. Many producers will be in a dire state if their films are not censored before the deadline. The censor certificates require the signature of the CBFC regional officer to be released.
The films released this year will get a subsidy from the state government in the following year. But if there is a delay and the films get pushed to the next year, the producers will only be able to receive the subsidy in 2025.
Many producers borrow loans to fund their films. The government’s subsidy helps them pay off the loans to a great extent. A delay in receiving the subsidy will force them to pay the interest on the loans for a longer time or face harassment from financiers.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has written to the CBFC, Mumbai, for an alternative arrangement. “We haven’t received any response yet. They’re not receiving any calls,” said Suresh N M, president of KFCC.
This is the first time a censor board regional officer has been arrested and they are still grappling with the consequences the producers may have to face. The government should have the responsibility to give a solution immediately, he opined. “I will also write to the state government to extend the subsidy period if needed,” he said.
“As the president of the Chamber, it’s my responsibility to safeguard the producers and make sure their films are released as planned,” Suresh added.
He is also of the opinion that it would be a great loss for the Kannada industry which is already grappling with many issues.
Well-known film producer Rockline Venkatesh whose film ‘Kaatera’, starring Darshan, is slated for release this month, said that the CBFC should appoint an officer or come up with a solution immediately. “I cannot let go of my release date,” he said.