Century-old proposal to build rope way to Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Mysuru: Even as there are arguments - for and against - on a proposal of a rope-way to Chamundi Hill, documents available at the Divisional Archives Office in Mysuru indicates that a similar proposal was there, over a century ago, during World War I.

In the budget speech for 2022-23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had announced Parvatmala Pariyojana, to facilitate passenger movement in hilly areas and to provide an alternative mobility solution in urban areas, wherever feasible, with rope-ways.

Parvatmala Pariyojana

Karnataka government had sent 15 proposals to build rope-ways to the Centre for consideration under Parvatmala Pariyojana. They were Kodachadri Hills in Udupi; Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur; Mullayyanagiri and Kemmangundi in Chikkamagaluru; Chamundi Hill in Mysuru; Devarayanadurga and Madhugiri Fort in Tumakuru; Anjanadri Hills in Koppal; Jog Falls and the islands located in the backwaters of Sagar in Shivamogga; Yana, Chapeli and Joida in Uttara Kannada; Kumara Parvatha in Kodagu; and Rajhunsgad in Belagavi.

Tourism stakeholders like Mysuru Hotel Owners Association and Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) have been demanding a rope-way, citing that it would give a boost to tourism. Even on December 23, 2023, they put forth a demand before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the CM said that he would support it, if there is no opposition by any one.