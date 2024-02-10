Century-old proposal to build rope way to Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Mysuru: Even as there are arguments - for and against - on a proposal of a rope-way to Chamundi Hill, documents available at the Divisional Archives Office in Mysuru indicates that a similar proposal was there, over a century ago, during World War I.
In the budget speech for 2022-23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had announced Parvatmala Pariyojana, to facilitate passenger movement in hilly areas and to provide an alternative mobility solution in urban areas, wherever feasible, with rope-ways.
Parvatmala Pariyojana
Karnataka government had sent 15 proposals to build rope-ways to the Centre for consideration under Parvatmala Pariyojana. They were Kodachadri Hills in Udupi; Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur; Mullayyanagiri and Kemmangundi in Chikkamagaluru; Chamundi Hill in Mysuru; Devarayanadurga and Madhugiri Fort in Tumakuru; Anjanadri Hills in Koppal; Jog Falls and the islands located in the backwaters of Sagar in Shivamogga; Yana, Chapeli and Joida in Uttara Kannada; Kumara Parvatha in Kodagu; and Rajhunsgad in Belagavi.
Tourism stakeholders like Mysuru Hotel Owners Association and Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru (FOAM) have been demanding a rope-way, citing that it would give a boost to tourism. Even on December 23, 2023, they put forth a demand before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the CM said that he would support it, if there is no opposition by any one.
Budget proposal
Earlier, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his March 4, 2022, Budget speech, announced the rope-way for Chamundi Hill, even though no funds were earmarked.
In a meeting - of MLAs, MLCs and MPs, chaired by then district in-charge minister S T Somashekar on July 6, 2022 - it was decided to recommend to the State government, to drop the rope-way proposal. It was in view of protecting the sanctity of the hill and to maintain it as a religious place, rather than a tourist hot spot.
Wadiyar opposes
Even member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar opposed the rope-way. In a press meet, on April 6, 2022, she said, it hardly takes 20 minutes to reach the top of the hill, by vehicles, while it takes around 30 minutes to climb up the stairs. “Rope-ways are suitable to places that are inaccessible,” she opined.
However, the documents in the archives reveal that a proposal for a ‘rope tramway’, from the foot to the top of Chamundi Hill is over a century old. Senior Assistant Director of Archives H L Manjunath shared the letters.
Revival
A letter from T Thamboo Chetty - Huzur Secretary to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar - to S G Forbes, then Chief Electrical Engineer, on November 28, 1923, DO No 283, states: “Sometime ago, there was a proposal to construct a ‘Rope Tramway’ from the foot to the top of Chamundi Hill and it was allowed to lie over, owing to prohibitive cost on account of War conditions, which were prevailing then. I shall be obliged if you will kindly send all the connected papers to Mr Krumbiegel”.
Letter of T Thamboo Chetty to S G Forbes, then Chief Electrical Engineer, on November 28, 1923.
The letter to G H Krumbiegel, then Superintendent and Eco Botanist, on December 12, 1923, from the Chief Electrical Engineer S G Forbes, states: “In compliance DO No 283 of the 26th ultimo, received from the Huzur Secretary to His Highness the Maharaja of Mysore, Mysore, I am sending you herewith the file relating to the above subject, the receipt of which please acknowledge and kindly return the file when done with”.
Letter, signed on behalf of Chief Electrical Engineer S G Forbes, to G H Krumbiegel, then Superintendent and Eco Botanist, on December 12, 1923.
106 years old
Retired History professor S Narendra Prasad said, from the Huzur Secretary’s words, it is clear that the proposal was made during war. “It implies to World War I, that ended on November 11, 1918. Thus, the proposal is at least older than 1918,” he added.