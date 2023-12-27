CET Vidyarthi Mitra Master Trainer prog on Dec 28

To help students fill KCET application forms without errors, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will hold a ‘CET Vidyarthi Mitra Master Trainer programme’ on December 28.
A press release by the KEA issued on Tuesday said that selected lecturers from Pre-University Science Colleges from each district will be master trained at the KEA office in Bengaluru on December 28.
While filling up the application forms candidates commit errors which resulted in the name mismatch, incorrect RD number and mentioning of the category/caste, etc.
Errors in the application lead to delay in the CET process and also resulted in the candidates missing their chance of getting the desired seats. Sometimes this may force the authorities to drop out aspirants from the entire process. The training has been arranged to avoid such circumstances, according to the release.
The master-trainers will later train two lecturers from each college in their respective districts. This entire process will be completed before the submission of KCET application process, which commences on January 10.
In the final stage, the trained lecturers in every college will train the students on filling up the application.