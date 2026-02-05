<p>Bengaluru: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday suspended senior BJP MLC C T Ravi after he didn’t turn up to apologise for his remarks against Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed on the floor of the house, despite being called by the chair.</p>.<p>Earlier, Horatti gave 8 pm deadline for Ravi to be present in the House and apologise for his remarks. The suspension came following the absence of the member.</p>.<p>The decision was announced late on Wednesday night based on a petition given by the Congress, which also moved a resolution in the House seeking Ravi’s suspension. “The suspension will be in place for a day. I had given him time till 8 pm. As he did not turn up I am suspending him for a day,” Horatti announced. However, Wednesday was the last day of the session. </p>.Karnataka: Naseer Ahmed’s ‘Vote Chor’ remark on PM Narendra Modi sparks midnight uproar in Council.<p>Before giving the ruling, Horatti gave 15 minutes time for Ravi to appear in the House. “He is not here. I will ask him and announce his decision as he is aware about the notice.” After 20 minutes, the Congress members demanded action against Ravi. Horatti then asked the Chief Whip N Ravikumar to summon him to the House.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Ravi had said, “The tongue which passed a remark against prime minister of this Country could not be of Indian.”</p>.<p>Another remark by him was expunged from the records later. This was during the protest staged by the BJP members demanding apology from Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed who passed am uncharitable remark against the PM on Monday. Following the request by the chair, Naseer expressed regret on Tuesday. However, the efforts to convince Ravi to apologise went in vein as he defended his statement. </p>.<p>The Congress petitioned the Chairman on Wednesday seeking Ravi’s suspension. Later, the House Leader N S Boseraju also moved a resolution in the House seeking suspension of Ravi.</p>.<p><strong>Horatti angry at Ahmed</strong></p>.<p>Horatti also took exception to CM’s Political Secretary Nazeer Ahmed’s repeated intervention to seek Ravi’s suspension.</p>