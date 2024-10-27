Chamundeshwari KDA mulls new measures to ensure smooth darshan, better amenities

<p>Mysuru: Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (CKDA) is planning several new measures to ensure hassle-free darshan and to enhance amenities for devotees of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru.</p><p>The CKDA has come up with a new in-house software to streamline bookings and to avail tickets, to offer sevas, including abhishekas and sarees to the goddess. It has introduced Fastag with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of Union Bank of India at the parking complex that can accommodate 700 vehicles. It plans to replicate the Tirupati model for online booking of tickets for darshan, according to CKDA Secretary M J Roopa. </p>.Smoking, drinking alcohol, consuming 'gutka' to be banned on Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.<p><strong>AI CCTV Cameras</strong></p><p>She added that the CKDA already has over 100 CCTV cameras on the hill. There is a proposal to install 160 high resolution AI-based CCTV cameras, connected to a 'command and control centre', similar to the one's which the police have, for crowd management and safety of devotees. </p><p><strong>New menu </strong></p><p>Roopa informed that the CKDA has introduced night food for devotees at Dasoha Bhavan. The Dasoha menu is changed to include khara pongal on Monday, puliyogare on Tuesday, uddanna on Wednesday, bellada anna and gugguri kaalu on Thursday, yellu huliyanna on Saturday, and shaakhaanna, vangibath/bisibelebath on Sunday. During Dasara, around 80,000 people have had prasada per day, with highest devotees on Kalarathri and Vijayadashami. Every day, around 30,000 devotees are having prasada here, she said.</p><p><strong>Chariots; spiritual tour package</strong></p><p>The CKDA plans 17-feet-tall golden and silver chariots and two hundis will be installed to collect offerings from devotees for both chariots. </p><p>Besides, three temples atop the Chamundi Hill - Sri Chamundeshwari temple, Mahabaleshwara, Lakshminarayanaswamy temple - even Jwalamukhi Tripurasundaradevi temple at Uttanahalli and 22 temples on Mysuru Palace premises also come under CKDA. So, it has a plan for a documentary on the history and importance of these temples.</p><p>There is a proposal for a spiritual tourism package, connecting these temples, so that pilgrims who visit Chamundi Hill can visit all the temples. It plans to provide two 12-feet-tall Rathas/Chariots of Vaishnava and Shaiva style for the temples on the Palace premises, Roopa informed.</p><p><strong>Protect serenity</strong></p><p>Bhamy V Shenoy, founder of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, said, "We wanted the formation of the authority to protect the environment of Chamundi Hill. No new buildings should come up here, to prevent natural disasters like in Wayanad". </p><p>Nagesh Jayaram, a devotee, said, "In order to maintain the serenity of the Hill, commercial shops and parking lot should be shifted to the foot of the Chamundi Hill. They should introduce buses like they do during Ashada Friday and weekends, and like in Gopalswamy hill."</p><p>Roopa said, "We are continuing the culture, traditions and taking up all plans after consultation with Archakas and Aagamikas. Our intention is not to have any new buildings. We wish to maintain the environment and serenity of the hill. Our priority is only to ensure smooth darshan of the Goddess and to provide better amenities, including better step way, adequate toilets, rest rooms, and ramps for devotees, especially senior citizens and physically-challenged persons. We are discussing with tourism department officials before finalising the works to be taken up atop the Chamundi Hill, under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme, as there is not much space here like Male Mahadeshwara Hill."</p>