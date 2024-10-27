Home
india

Chamundeshwari KDA mulls new measures to ensure smooth darshan, better amenities

The CKDA has come up with a new in-house software to streamline bookings and to avail tickets, to offer sevas, including abhishekas and sarees to the goddess.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:52 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 11:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruchamundi hill

