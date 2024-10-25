Chinese manja: Karnataka allows only cotton thread to fly kites

<p>Bengaluru: To further strengthen the ban on chinese manja and other nylon thread used to fly kites, the state government has amended its 2016 order to extend the ban to the public, who are now permitted to fly kites "only with cotton thread" that doesn't harm birds.</p><p>Chinese threads used by kite fliers have endangered the life of pigeons, crows, owls, kites, vultures and other birds. The incident had led to the courts stepping into the matter, prompting the Centre to issue guidelines and ask states for enforcement. The state government banned the harmful threads in June 2016.</p> .<p>In its order dated October 16 issued on Thursday, the Ecology and Environment Department amended section 1 to extend the ban to "manufacture" along with procuring, stocking and selling of chinese manja or any other non biodegradable threads coated with glass or other harmful substances used for kite flying.</p><p>The order added a subsection: "Kite flying shall be permissible only with a cotton thread that is free from any sharp, metallic or glass components, adhesives or any other thread-strengthening materials.</p>