Artists can submit entries by November 30 for Karnataka's Chitra Santhe on January 5

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath has called applications from artists for the 22nd Chitra Santhe, which will be held on January 5, 2025. </p>.<p>Chitra Santhe is the annual art fair where artists from all over India are invited to put up their stalls on the Parishath premises on Kumara Krupa Road. </p>.<p>The Parishath also provides a platform for niche artists to showcase and sell their artworks. Chitra Santhe is held on the first Sunday of every year. </p>.<p>The deadline for submission of applications is November 30. Interested artists can visit the official website at www.chitrasanthe.in or write to chitrasanthe@chitrakalaparishath.org </p>.<p>For more information, call +91 903633092.</p>