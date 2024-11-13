Home
Artists can submit entries by November 30 for Karnataka's Chitra Santhe on January 5

Chitra Santhe is the annual art fair where artists from all over India are invited to put up their stalls on the Parishath premises on Kumara Krupa Road.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 21:41 IST

