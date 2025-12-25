<p>Chitradurga: Over 60 children on board a school bus miraculously escaped a horrific road accident near Javangondanahalli in Hiriyur taluk on National Highway-48. Children from a school in T Dasarahalli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, were on a trip to Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district. </p><p>The school bus was right behind the private bus that met with an accident on the highway. As soon as the container hit the bus, the school bus driver managed to take the bus towards ditch and then moved towards the service road on the left to avoid the collision. The children escaped without any injuries, as the driver's presence of mind saved the children's lives. The school bus driver suffered minor injuries.</p>.At least 9 people charred to death in Karnataka's Chitradurga as private bus-truck collide; PM Modi condoles deaths .<p>However, the windshield of the school bus was damaged as it fell into the ditch. "The school bus driver who immediately got down rescued some passengers in the private bus," said the police.</p><p>The children continued their trip in another bus.</p>