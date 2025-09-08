City sets new record with 38-hour Ganesh idol immersion procession

<p>Belagavi: The City witnessed a historic and record-breaking Ganesh idol immersion procession that lasted an unprecedented 38 hours, concluding early Monday at 5:35 am. The final idol to be immersed was that of Belagavi City Corporation, marking the end of one of the longest immersion processions the city has ever seen.</p><p>A total of 378 Ganesh idols had been installed across the City by various Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandals. The immersion process began on Saturday afternoon, even before the main procession officially commenced at 5:30 pm from Hutatma Circle, following prayers and flag-off by local dignitaries.</p><p><strong>Slow pace</strong></p><p>As the procession progressed through the City’s main areas, including Ramdev Galli, Samadevi Galli, College Road, Sambhaji Circle, Ramlingkhind Galli, Patil Galli, and across the Kapileshwar overbridge, the movement slowed considerably due to the size and height of many idols. </p><p>These larger installations had to be handled with extra care, and this, combined with waiting times at immersion </p><p>spots, prolonged the overall duration.</p><p>Adding to the delay, a lunar eclipse occurred during the final stages of the immersion, forcing a brief halt as five idols awaited immersion. Mandals chose to wait until the eclipse ended before resuming the rituals and completing the immersion.</p><p>Belagavcha Raja <strong>among last</strong></p><p>The final idol from a mandal to be immersed at Kapileshwar tank was that of Chavat Galli Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal, popularly known as ‘Belagavcha Raja’, one of the tallest and most celebrated idols in the City. The first idol to be immersed was the eco-friendly installation by Mali Galli Mandal, which entered Kapileshwar tank around 3:30 pm on Saturday.</p><p>While the main immersion site was Kapileshwar tank, several other locations were used to accommodate the large number of idols, including Jakkerihonda near the railway overbridge, Kalmeshwar Lake in old Belagavi, Brahmadev Temple at Majgaon, Lal Talab, Angol, Fort Lake and Kanabargi Lake. </p><p>To facilitate smooth immersion, the Belagavi City Corporation deployed 24 cranes across key locations. These helped lift and lower the idols safely into the water, especially the larger ones.</p><p><strong>Peaceful event</strong></p><p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase praised the co-ordinated efforts of Belagavi Police, City Corporation, HESCOM, and the public for ensuring a peaceful and well-organised event. Elaborate security arrangements had been made to prevent any untoward incidents. The grand procession and peaceful conclusion reflect the City’s commitment to tradition, devotion, and civic discipline, setting a new benchmark for future celebrations.</p>