<p>Mangaluru: A clash between two shopkeepers over fish sales at the Santekatte fish market in Kadaba village led to a police case after a video of the incident surfaced online.</p><p>According to Kadaba Police, the altercation occurred on the morning of November 1. Following a verbal argument between shopkeepers Raju Mathew and Adam, a physical fight broke out in a public place involving five individuals — Raju Mathew, Adam, Fayaz, Rakshit Mani, and Naufal.</p>.Senior citizen loses Rs 13.91 lakh in investment fraud in Mangaluru.<p>Upon verification of the video by Kadaba Police Sub-Inspector Abhinandan MS, it was confirmed that the fight disrupted public peace and order.</p><p>A case has been registered at Kadaba Police Station under Section 194(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.</p>