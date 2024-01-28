Close down ops or face action, Karnataka minister warns factory owned by BJP's Yatnal

Bengaluru: Forest and environment minister Eshwar Khandre has warned of criminal action if the Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power Unit in Chincholi, owned by BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal, does not down its shutters.
Addressing press persons here on Saturday, Khandre said that the factory had been crushing lakhs of tonnes sugarcane and had installed boilers without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.
Pointing out that the Union environment ministry had imposed Rs 1.5 crore fine on the factory one-and-half year ago, he said that the factory did not obtain permission even after paying the fine.
“There is no politics involved in it. Yatnal’s statement is ridiculous,” he said.
Will fight legally: Yatnal
Meanwhile, Yatnal said that he will fight the issue legally. Accusing the state government of playing politics by serving notice on the factory, he said that it has resorted to this tactics as the Congress leaders could not face him politically. He also maintained that the factory has been set up to help the farmers and to generate employment in the backward region.
“The government will not achieve anything by closing my factory under political pressure. I will fight legal battle against the notice served on me. This has doubled my strength to fight against the Congress,” Yatnal said.
A team of officials headed by Sedam assistant commissioner inspected the factory on Saturday. The team directed the factory authorities to shut down the unit.