Karnataka CM gives November deadline for Bhuvaneshwari statue

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a November deadline for the installation of the Goddess Bhuvaneshwari statue on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of the statue here on Thursday, Siddaramaiah directed the officials concerned to complete the work by November 1. “ There is no dearth of funds for the work and it should be completed by November 1, he said.
The Department of Kannada and Culture is installing a 25-foot bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari near the West Gate of the Vidhana Soudha.
Siddaramaiah advised non-Kannadigas living in Karnataka to learn Kannada and speak the language.
“It is the responsibility of each of us to create a Kannada-speaking atmosphere. Everyone living in the state must learn Kannada,” he said.
Giving an example of people living in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister advised Kannadigas not to speak anything other than Kannada. “Kannadigas are very generous. This is why non-Kannadigas in the state think they could live here without learning Kannada. We must decide to speak only in Kannada,” Siddaramaiah said.
Legislative Council chairman Basavraj Horatti, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi were present on the occasion.
Published 21 June 2024, 00:04 IST