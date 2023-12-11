Siddaramaiah promises Narayana Guru Study Centre

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the government would take necessary action to establish the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Study Centre, besides looking into fulfilling other demands of the Arya Ediga community and 25 other sub-sects.
He was addressing the platinum jubilee convention of the Karnataka Pradesha Arya Ediga (KPAE) Sangha held at the Palace Grounds on Sunday.
Several ministers and political leaders present at the convention that brought together Edigas and 25 sub-sects put forth various demands, including the immediate release of the Kantharaj Commission’s caste census report, relief for farmers affected by Sharavathi backwaters in Shivamogga, besides setting aside funds for the uplift of the community, especially its youth.
While assuring government support, the chief minister noted that as the session is underway no promises or official announcements could be made outside, but assured that once the session ends, the government would look into the demands put forth by the communities.
“Sri Narayana Guru dedicated his life to bringing people together, raising awareness among them and bringing societal change. He worked to uplift communities that were socially and economically deprived. His teachings are relevant today and will be so forever,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar echoed the chief minister’s words and said that no official announcements could be made while the session was underway. However, he assured that the government would provide Rs 500 crore for the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Ediga Development Corporation.
He also nudged Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who was at the event, to make electoral debut in the Lok Sabha elections, an offer the actor politely declined.
KPAE Sangha’s president Dr M Thimmegowda, Minister of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and others were present. B K Hariprasad, who is nursing a grouse over not being included in the Cabinet, stayed away from the convention, calling it a political event.