CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar offer prayers at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple

"During our visit to the temple, several women devotees have shared their happiness over getting Rs 2,000 per month under Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Their prayers and blessings will give us more strength. Their houses are lit under Gruha Jyothi. People are getting rice under Anna Bhagya. Lord Manjunatha will bless us for implementing the schemes," Shivakuma said.

The Deputy CM said, "CM and myself had darshana of Lord Manjunatha, Annappa Swamy. The state has been receiving rain. We have prayed for good rain, and prosperity, peace and harmony in the state."

Ministers H C Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, K Venkatesh and others were also present.