CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar offer prayers at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief minister D K Shivakumar and cabinet colleagues offered prayers to the deity at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple on Saturday.
“I have offered special puja at Sri Kshetra Dharmastala. I prayed for good rain, harvest, peace, harmony and prosperity in the state. I also met Sri Kshetra Dharmastala dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade and discussed several issues during our meeting,” the Chief Minister posted on X.
Speaking to pressperson, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said that Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade had expressed happiness of large number of devotees visiting Dharmasthala from nook and corner of the state following the introduction of Shakti scheme which provides free travel for women in KSRTC buses.
"During our visit to the temple, several women devotees have shared their happiness over getting Rs 2,000 per month under Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Their prayers and blessings will give us more strength. Their houses are lit under Gruha Jyothi. People are getting rice under Anna Bhagya. Lord Manjunatha will bless us for implementing the schemes," Shivakuma said.
The Deputy CM said, "CM and myself had darshana of Lord Manjunatha, Annappa Swamy. The state has been receiving rain. We have prayed for good rain, and prosperity, peace and harmony in the state."
Ministers H C Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, K Venkatesh and others were also present.
Published 25 May 2024, 14:24 IST