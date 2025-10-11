Menu
CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to be prepared for possible funds crunch

During a review meeting of the Finance Department, Siddaramaiah reportedly said that though business and transactions have recovered, expenditure was also on the rise.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 21:34 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 21:34 IST
