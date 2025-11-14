<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the national capital on Saturday for a private programme and is unlikely to have any political engagement.</p><p>The CM will attend Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s 100th episode of the podcast ‘Dil Se with Kapil Sibal’ on Saturday night.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and some of the Ministers from Karnataka are also likely to attend the event.</p><p>As per the schedule, the CM will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek compensation for farmers for crop loss due to recent flood and rain on Saturday evening. </p><p>During the meeting with Shah, the CM is also expected to raise the long pending inter- state water dispute issues including Mekedatu and Mahadayi and seek the Centre’s intervention for getting approval from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Environments and Forests.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet okays Rs 613-cr plan to rent 46 sweeping machines for Bengaluru.<p>As per the current schedule, both the CM and his deputy would return to Bengaluru on Saturday night after the Kapil Sibal's event.</p><p>Though the CM had planned to stay for a few more days in the national capital and meet the party top brass to seek permission to rejig his cabinet, he shelved his programme as top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi currently out of the country. Rahul is likely to return to Delhi only on November 17.</p><p>However, the sources in the Chief Minister Office said that the CM may return to the national capital on November 17 as he sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise pending issues from the state. If the PM gives an appointment, the CM will come to Delhi on November 17. During that time he may also meet Rahul Gandhi to discuss the state politics, sources said.</p>