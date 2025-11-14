Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi on Saturday, no political meets scheduled

The CM will attend Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s 100th episode of the podcast ‘Dil Se with Kapil Sibal’ on Saturday night.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us