CM Siddaramaiah to launch Asha Kirana initiative in Haveri on February 18

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare and DK district In-Charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate "Asha Kirana - eye care at your doorstep" on February 18 in Haveri. The initiative falls under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI).

Speaking to mediapersons, he outlined that under Asha Kirana, comprehensive eye check-ups will be conducted for individuals of all age groups. Free spectacles will be provided to those in need, and cataract surgeries will be performed free of charge for eligible beneficiaries.

The initiative aims to reduce the prevalence of avoidable blindness and has been successfully implemented across eight districts in two phases, Dinesh Gundu Rao said. The first phase encompassed Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, Haveri, and Chamarajanagar, while the second phase included Chitradurga, Mandya, Raichur, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Health personnel and ASHA workers conduct primary eye check-ups for individuals of all age groups directly at their homes. Those identified with eye problems during the screening are referred to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) for secondary screening. Individuals in need of spectacles undergo examinations by ophthalmologists at the primary health centre and are subsequently provided with spectacles, the minister stated.

Free surgeries for cataract patients will be conducted at government hospitals and registered voluntary organisations' hospitals.

In the initial phase across four districts, a total of 5,659,036 individuals underwent primary screening, with a participation rate averaging 84%. Subsequently, 828,784 individuals underwent further screening. Among them, 245,587 beneficiaries have been identified to receive spectacles, while 39,336 individuals have been selected for cataract surgery, with procedures already underway. The Chief Minister will distribute spectacles to those in need during the official launch of the program in Haveri, the minister added.

The total budgetary allocation for the initial four districts is Rs 22 crore. In the second phase across four districts, a total of 5,277,235 individuals underwent primary screening, with a participation rate averaging 71%. Among them, 943,398 individuals were diagnosed with eye-related problems and provided with necessary care.

The minister announced that the Asha Kirana programme will be gradually extended to all districts. Ramanagara, Yadgir, Kodagu, and Gadag are slated for the next phase (2024-25), followed by Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Kolar, and Bagalkote in 2025-26.