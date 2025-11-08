CM Siddaramaiah's attempt to blame Centre for sugarcane price issue 'unjust, cruel joke': Pralhad Joshi
In a post on X, Joshi shared a letter he has written to Siddaramaiah on this and said the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi is always committed to the welfare of the farmers of the nation.
Central government under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @naredramodi is always committed to the welfare of the farmers of the Nation. Various policy initiatives have been brought out to help and benefit the sugarcane farmers in the country. While the Cane arrear from Central… pic.twitter.com/6YYypNpMEZ