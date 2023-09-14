Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Cobra in shoe: Siddapura woman has narrow escape

Last Updated 14 September 2023, 17:55 IST

Follow Us

A woman from Siddapura had the shock of her life when she found a snake in her shoes. However, she escaped unhurt. 


Shali, a resident of Nelyahudikeri in Siddapura in Kodagu, was getting ready as usual to go to work on Thursday morning. When she was about to wear her shoes, she suddenly found a creature placed inside the shoe and stepped back immediately.

Shali discovered the reptile was a cobra and soon alerted snake rescuer Suresh. The latter came to the spot, captured the reptile and released it safely to Maldare forest.

The snake rescuer has advised people to be cautious while wearing footwear and to check whether any reptile is taking shelter inside them.

(Published 14 September 2023, 17:55 IST)
