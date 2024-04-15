JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Elephant attack kills coffee grower in Karnataka

Elephant menace is on the rise in Karnataka's Kodagu district. Six lives have been lost during the year till date there.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 04:29 IST

Gonikoppa, Kodagu district: A 50-year-old coffee grower died following an elephant attack at Beeruga in Ponnampet taluk on Monday morning.

An elephant attacked Ayyamada Madaiah all of a sudden when he was walking by the side of the road. As a result of severe injuries, he died on the spot, said Srimangala wildlife division RFO Aravind.

Fear has gripped the village following the movement of elephants.

Elephant menace is on the rise in Kodagu district. Six lives have been lost during the year till date in the district.

Local residents have expressed their displeasure over the rise in elephant menace. Forest officials and police have rushed to the spot.

(Published 15 April 2024, 04:29 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMan animal conflict

