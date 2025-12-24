<p>Belagavi: Cold wave-like condition is being witnessed in Belagavi city and district with temperature falling in the month of December.</p>.<p>Belagavi city has recorded temperature as low as 8.2 degrees on December 12, while it was 5.5 degrees in the first week of the month in Hukkeri taluk which is the lowest in the recent years.</p>.<p>Falling temperatures have resulted in people, particularly senior citizens, avoiding morning and evening walks. Post evening traffic too has come down with people confining themselves to homes to stay warm.</p>.<p>The lowest temperature recorded in the city was 6.4 degrees on January 22, 1984 and 7.2 degrees on January 16, 2012.</p>.Villager gets locked inside leopard trap cage in Chamarajanagar.<p>While the temperature falls from evening hours to next day dawn, they pick up during the noon hours.</p>.<p>The average temperature during the month of November remained between 11 degrees and 12 degrees, while in December it is near same or little low. Since the commencement of winter season, temperature in the city and district were near the average, but began to fall in the last week of November. December, however, has been witnessing cold wave-like condition with cool breeze blowing even during the day and average highest temperature hovering at 27 degrees.</p>.<p>Many fear that the minimum temperature could further fall as the winter season progresses as there was history of low temperature in the month of January, which is few days away.</p>