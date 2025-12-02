<p>In a yet another show of unity after weeks of speculation over leadership issue in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>visited the residence of his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> for breakfast on Tuesday. </p><p>Even as the meeting was on, Shivakumar shared photos on X and reaffirmed his commitment to "good governance" and "continued development" of Karnataka under the "Congress vision".</p>. <p>"Hosted the Hon’ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision," he said in the post. </p>. <p>Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D K Suresh welcomed Siddaramaiah on his arrival at the KPCC president's Sadashivanagar residence.</p>. <p>Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, who is a relative of Shivakumar, was present when the Chief Minister arrived. </p>.<p>This followed a similar meeting the two leaders had at the Chief Minister's residence on November 29, following which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar put all speculations of a power struggle at rest.</p>. <p>Following the meeting held as per the directive of the Congress high command, both leaders had publicly stated that “there won’t be any confusion” going forward. </p><p>“The high command asked us to settle the confusion. From tomorrow, there won’t be any confusion,” Siddaramaiah said on Saturday after holding talks with Shivakumar.</p><p>On Monday, Shivakumar said, “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/power-sharing-siddaramaiah-at-d-k-shivakumars-house-today-for-breakfast-3816496">Me and the CM continue to work together as a team. </a>I have invited the honourable CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka.” <br></p>