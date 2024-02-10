Concern over 4G towers in Sharavathi valley core area

Bengaluru: While rejecting requests to set up 4G mobile towers in core areas of tiger reserves, the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) has given its clearance for setting up the towers in the heart of Sharavathi Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary, prompting experts and activists to raise concerns over the lack of regulations.
Sharavathi valley has been identified as part of the Greater Kali landscape where growing infrastructure projects have been identified as a major threat to the environment by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
“The Greater Kali landscape, encompassing the Mollem-Netravali cluster in Goa, Anshi-Dandeli, Sharavathi Valley-Mookambika, and the reserve forests of Haliyal and Yellapur in Karnataka, show consistent tiger presence and indicates the potential for expanding tiger distribution in the entire landscape," the NTCA said in the Tiger Census 2022.
"The main challenge for the recovery of tigers in this landscape is the potential impact of unplanned development projects,” the NTCA said.
In its meeting on January 5, the NBWL cleared the proposals to build 18 towers of 40 metres height, each requiring 200 sq metres to house solar panels, hybrid charger control unit, outdoor battery unit, outdoor diesel generator, VSAT antenna and other devices.
According to details submitted by the company, most of the towers are coming up in thick forests and on hillocks and involve clearing trees in the evergreen forest area which has been marked as a sanctuary to conserve the endangered lion tailed macaque.
The development comes days after the Centre restricted construction of mobile towers in the core area of tiger reserves by public and private telecom companies. However, the areas like Sharavathi Lion Tailed Macaque sanctuary and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary are not covered by the same rule though they are home to tigers.
For instance, during the same meeting, NBWL had rejected 11 proposals to build towers in the core area of Kali Tiger Reserve. Similarly, proposals in core areas of other reserves, including Rajaji Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, were rejected.
Wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi stressed the need to avoid forest areas for such projects.
"Though communication is very important, especially for remote villages inside forests, it is better to set up the towers on private land and not on forestland. When evergreen forests like the ones in Sharavathi Wildlife Sanctuary are diverted, the rich biodiversity cannot be compensated elsewhere. Evergreen forests of similar age class should be compensated either in the same area or other evergreen areas," he noted.
A senior official who had worked in Kali Tiger Reserve said protecting Sharavathi valley was critical in view of its potential to support growing number of tigers. "In Karnataka, the entire landscape between Kali and Bhadra Tiger Reserves need to be protected. It is unfortunate that even in the wildlife sanctuaries, decisions on projects are not made based on the requirements of the animals," he noted.
Activist Akhilesh Chipli said it was surprising that the NBWL gave its approval for projects in the core area of the Sharavathi valley.
"The big question is who requires the high speed (4G) connectivity in these areas. They have approved towers in the middle of nowhere. This shows that even the protected areas are not protected. A scientific approach should be adopted to understand the future needs of the animals rather than unnecessary projects for humans," he said.