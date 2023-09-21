Concrete mantapa coming up on 1,400-year-old temple site in Bengaluru

Historians are appalled at a concrete structure coming up on a temple site that dates back to the 8th century.

The work is in progress at Manne in Bengaluru Rural district. Originally called Manyapura, Manne was the second capital of the Western Gangas, who ruled southern Karnataka from 350 to 1000 CE. It is now a village tucked away in Nelamangala taluk, about 50 km from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

A sprawling site, housing temples built during the Ganga reign, is in ruins today, strewn with plastic waste and overgrown with weeds.

When DH visited Manne, the building under construction was explained as part of a renovation project undertaken by Narse Gowda, who lives in Yelahanka. A new mantapa will eventually come up on the site.

Village festival

Venkatesh, local guide and artist, who designed the arch for the Someshwara temple nearby, said the mantapa held religious significance for people living in Manne.

“There was a platform here. Our grama devathe (local deity) Mannemma Devi used to be placed on it for Vijayadashami. Over the years, the platform disintegrated and that’s why Narse Gowda is building a mantapa there,” he said.

Historians say the construction will further ruin the already deteriorating historical temple, and the authorities should no longer remain apathetic.