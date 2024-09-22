Congress indulging in 'vendetta' politics, says Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, slammed the Congress for its ‘vendetta’ politics.
He said the Congress was scared of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Nikhil told reporters that the Congress was targeting Kumaraswamy, because he always spoke with the support of documents.
“Congress leaders cannot digest the fact that Kumaraswamy has become union minister. They are all scared of him as he speaks the truth and lays out everything before the public,” said Nikhil.
He alleged that Congress leaders were trying to dig out old cases against the union minister.
“The chief minister, deputy chief minister and the entire Cabinet is trying to find documents against Kumaraswamy, so as to tarnish his image,” he said.
Nikhil said the former chief minister had nothing to do with the denotification case alleged against him.
“Kumaraswamy has already given a clarification on this. The case was reported in 2015 and is, in no way, connected to him,” the JD(S) youth wing president said.
Nikhil said that an NDA candidate would contest the election to the Channapatna Assembly constituency.
“The issue has already been discussed at the level of the BJP high command. BJP leaders from the state have also met Kumaraswamy and discussed the matter. The dates for the bypoll are yet to be announced,” he said.
