Congress likely to field MP Tukaram's wife for Sandur bypoll

Tukaram had on Sunday called on CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar and discussed his wife Annapurna's candidature. A formal announcement in this regard will be made in a day or two.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 02:36 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 02:36 IST
