Congress likely to field MP Tukaram's wife for Sandur bypoll

<p>Sandur (Ballari district): The Congress leadership has finalised the name of Bellary MP E Tukaram's wife as party candidate for Sandur Assembly bypoll, according to sources.</p>.<p>Tukaram had on Sunday called on CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar and discussed his wife Annapurna's candidature. A formal announcement in this regard will be made in a day or two.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, N Venkanna, who was aspiring for a Congress ticket, has decided to contest the bypoll as a rebel. He had appealed to the party state leaders and observers for a ticket to contest the bypoll from Sandur. Venkanna has filed his nomination papers as an independent.</p>.MLC bypolls from Dakshina Kannada local bodies constituency begin.<p><strong>Reddy sets the ball rolling</strong></p>.<p>A day after announcing its candidate, the BJP, spearheaded by Janardhan Reddy, started its campaign from Elubenchi village in Kurugodu taluk, which falls under Sandur Assembly segment. Speaking at a campaign meeting, Reddy said that Tukaram would lose his Lok Sabha membership for his role in the Valmiki ST Corporation scam. The BJP has issued a Sandur ticket to Bangaru Hanumanth. </p>