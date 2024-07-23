Congress MLA blames negligence of NHAI, IRB for Shirur tragedy

Meanwhile, no survivor or vehicle was found under the debris at Shirur even as the rescue/search operations entered the seventh day on Monday. The rescue teams, including personnel from Indian Army and Navy, shifted their operations to the Gangavali river to trace three to four missing people and a truck. The Maratha Light Infantry personnel are scanning for the missing persons with specialised tools like ground penetration radars and deep search metal detector which can detect metal buried as deep as 10 metres in the debris.